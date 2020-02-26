2 Cuyahoga County Corrections officers going to jail for attack on restrained inmate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Cuyahoga County Jail officers were sentenced Wednesday after being convicted of using excessive force on an inmate who was in a restraint chair in a secluded cell.
Nicholas Evans was sentenced to nine months in the Lorain Correctional Institution.
Timothy Dugan was sentenced to 10 days in jail.
Evans and Dugan attacked the mentally ill inmate on March 22, 2019.
Video from the incident showed Evans repeatedly punching Terrance Debose in the head.
Dugan also punched Debose.
The inmate was later diagnosed with a concussion from the multiple punches.
In October 2019, Dugan pleaded guilty to attempted abduction and assault and Evans pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault and tampering with evidence.
This case was investigated by the Ohio Attorney General and the Cleveland branch of the FBI.
“Inmates do not surrender their human dignity along with their freedom,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “These two men abused their authority to pound a prisoner strapped to a chair. We wouldn’t stand for a dog to be treated like that – let alone by someone exercising the authority of the state.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.