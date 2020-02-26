Did system loophole in Ohio allow registered sex offender near children?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kyle Smith Jr., 38, is charged with receiving and distributing child pornography.
Investigators found over 100 files uploaded to his Yahoo e-mail account. The investigation into Smith began in November, after Yahoo tipped off the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
According to an affidavit, most of the children in the images are under 11. It details disturbing sexual images with adult men and young girls and toddlers.
Smith was previously convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl in 2001 and is a registered sex offender
Smith lives on McCall Road in Parkman with his wife and two male children. In the affidavit, Smith told Geauga County Deputies he was involved in his step son’s cub scout troop.
However, the head of the troop told 19 News he was not involved in the troop in any capacity. She said he was not allowed to enter the building or participate at any pack functions. She said he was not a leader and held no official role with the scouts.
Deputies say Smith could not be more closely monitored by authorities because he registered before the Adam Walsh Act, which tightened the law on how police track sex offenders.
According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, there are 18,894 registered sex offenders in Ohio. Of those, 7,455 registered before the Adam Walsh Act, meaning they’re exempt from many of the restrictions.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.