FIRST ALERT DAY: Winter mix today changing to snow tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A very complex weather scene across Ohio today. A broad area of low pressure is over us this morning. The storm center develops in western Virginia later this afternoon then quickly strengthens and tracks into Pennsylvania tonight. The western half of Ohio will see the bulk of the snow during the day. Areas that stay all snow will see 2 to 4 inches of accumulation by 7:00 p.m. This includes the Sandusky area. It will be a winter mix in the Cleveland area with 1 inch or less of snow during the day. It will be rain east and south through this afternoon. The rain-snow line is cutting right over our viewing area yet again. This is why it is a challenging forecast. As the storm deepens and tracks east of us tonight, everybody will turn colder allowing the rain to change to snow. I have a general 1 to 3 inches of snow in the forecast tonight. The wind is forecast to really pick up as the night wears on. We will be looking at wind gusts over 40 mph by Thursday morning. Arctic air spilling in will lead to things icing up by morning. Something to keep an eye on for sure.