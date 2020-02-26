19 First Alert Weather Day: Snow moves in through the afternoon, will impact Primary and Secondary Snow Belts tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’re experiencing a very complex weather scene across Ohio today.
A broad area of low pressure is over us this morning.
The storm center develops in western Virginia later this afternoon then quickly strengthens and tracks into Pennsylvania tonight.
The western half of Ohio will see the bulk of the snow during the afternoon.
Areas that stay all snow will see two to four inches of accumulation by 7:00 pm.
This includes the Sandusky area.
It will be a winter mix in the Cleveland area with one inch or less of snow during the day.
It will be rain east and south through this afternoon.
The rain-snow line will be cutting right across our viewing area yet again.
This is why it is a challenging forecast.
As the storm deepens and tracks east of us tonight, everybody will turn colder, allowing the rain/wintry mix to change to snow.
We have a general one to three inches of snow in the forecast tonight.
The wind is forecast to really pick up as the night wears on.
We will be looking at wind gusts over 40 mph by Thursday morning.
Arctic air spilling in will lead to things icing up by morning.
As far as the morning commute goes, there will be snow showers around, especially in the Primary and Secondary Snow Belts.
Be careful traveling around the area.
