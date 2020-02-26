FirstEnergy to buy 250 electric trucks from new Lordstown plant

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy plans to purchase 250 electric pickup trucks from the startup company, Lordstown Motors, which has breathed new life into the once-defunct GM plant.
The Akron-based utility company, with customers in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, will add the new Endurance truck to its fleet of service vehicles.
“We remain committed to embracing new ideas and opportunities that better serve our customers and contribute to a sustainable energy future,” Dennis M. Chack, a senior vp at FirstEnergy, told 19 News. “We’re proud to partner with Lordstown Motors to enhance our operating fleet and support continued electric vehicle growth throughout our service area.”
Lordstown Motors purchased the shuttered GM plant this past fall, and has spent the last several months getting the Endurance ready for launch.
The truck, which will cost less to maintain and doesn’t require gasoline, is priced at $52,500.
