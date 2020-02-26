Hudson police charge 13-year-old Seton Catholic School student with arson

HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have charged a 13-year-old Seton Catholic School student with arson, after a fire was set outside the school Monday morning.
Hudson police said they were called to Seton Catholic around 5 a.m. for a report of a bush on fire.
When firefighters arrived, the fire was already out and there no injuries.
As a precaution, the school was closed Monday.
The student is facing one count of arson and will appear in Summit County Juvenile Court.
