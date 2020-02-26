Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COUNCILWOMAN CHARGED
FBI arrests Cincinnati councilwoman on bribery charges
CINCINNATI (AP) — A city councilwoman in Cincinnati has been arrested on federal charges alleging that she offered to sell her vote. Tamaya Dennard was released Tuesday afternoon pending a March 16 hearing. Dennard was elected in November 2017. She is charged with three counts including bribery accusing her of trying to sell votes. Federal authorities say someone contacted law enforcement and worked with the FBI. An affidavit states Dennard received a total $15,000 last year. Federal investigators say she quickly spent more than $4,000 on a Florid trip for two. Dennard's attorney says she is innocent until proven guilty.
ELECTION 2020-OHIO PRIMARY
Ohio Elections chief: nearly 150K absentee ballots requested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio elections chief says nearly 150,000 absentee ballots have been requested with about three weeks to go before the state's March 17 presidential primary. Frank LaRose is the Ohio Secretary of State. He said Tuesday that 149,736 absentee ballots have been requested by mail or in-person. Of those 18,189 votes have been cast statewide. By contrast, 151,697 voters had requested absentee ballots by the same period four years ago, with 10,104 votes cast. The primary gives state Democrats their first chance to indicate who they want to enter an almost certain face-off with Republican President Donald Trump this fall.
OPIOID CRISIS-GENERIC DRUGMAKERS
Generic drugmakers sold most opioids during overdose crisis
The maker of OxyContin is often seen as the key villain in the opioid crisis that has claimed hundreds of thousands of American lives, but makers of generic drugs shipped far more of the powerful prescription painkillers. One of them announced a settlement Tuesday that's designed to end all the lawsuits it faces. U.K.-based Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals has agreed to pay $1.6 billion over eight years. Federal court records made public last year show its employees were more concerned with sales than with public health. It and another generic drugmaker, Actavis, were the two largest opioid producers as the overdose crisis exploded.
POLICE CHASE-REVIEW
Ohio troopers' 100-mph pursuit, crash is under review
CLEVELAND (AP) — A 100-mph chase that ended with Ohio troopers crashing into the suspect's vehicle is under review. Cleveland.com reports dashboard camera footage of the high-speed chase on Feb. 9 between Ohio Highway Patrol troopers and two men will be reviewed to ensure troopers followed pursuit policies. Officials say the chase began through two of Cuyahoga County's highways after the men sped away from a trooper who said he “smelled weed” in their SUV at a rest stop. The two men now face several felony charges including counterfeiting, identity theft, fleeing and eluding and tampering with evidence. But neither of them have been accused of using or possessing drugs.
VFW POST-STOLEN FUNDS
Authorities: Man stole more than $700,000 from VFW post
AURORA, Ohio (AP) — State authorities say a man who allegedly stole more than $700,000 from a Veterans of Foreign Wars post has been charged with aggravated theft. Dan Molna also faces counts of tampering with records and money laundering. Bail for the 74-year-old Aurora man was set at $100,000 and it wasn't known if he's retained an attorney. The state Ohio Attorney General’s Office said Molnar stole $714, 376 over the course of several years from Aurora VFW Post 2629. Authorities say Molnar had “complete control” of the post’s bank accounts and used that access to tamper with a lottery machine and write improper checks.
AP-US-OHIO-STATE-TEAM-DOCTOR
Ohio State doc's accusers: End mediation, proceed with suits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Some of the men suing Ohio State over decades-old sexual abuse by the late team doctor Richard Strauss are asking a judge to let the litigation resume because months of mediation haven’t yielded a settlement. Lawyers for nearly half of the roughly 350 accusers who have sued wrote to the federal judge Monday. They argue the university has “refused to engage in productive settlement talks” and hasn’t participated in good faith. They say that adds to their clients' trauma. Ohio State officials have publicly apologized to those harmed by Strauss and insisted they are actively mediating in good faith and pursuing a “monetary resolution."
GUNS AND ALCOHOL-COURT CASE
Do guns and drinks mix at home? Court hearing man's case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man is arguing that having a few too many at home shouldn't make handling one's own firearm illegal. The state Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday for and against Fred Weber's arrest. His attorneys say his arrest was unconstitutional because he was in his own home and the weapon was unloaded. A filing with the Ohio Supreme Court says whether someone is intoxicated or sober should have nothing to do with having a gun at home. Prosecutors argue Weber was not exercising his right to bear arms in a virtuous manner by holding a weapon while intoxicated.
INFANT MORTALITY-OHIO
Ohio infant deaths decrease, but racial disparity continues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Health officials say the number of infant deaths in Ohio decreased overall from 2017 to 2018, including a substantial drop in deaths among black infants. But the Department of Health says deaths of black infants continue to disproportionately outpace those of white babies. The state recorded 938 infant deaths in 2018, down from 982 the previous year. The overall infant mortality rate dropped to 6.9 in 2018 from 7.2 the year before, and to 13.9 for black babies compared to 15.6 in 2017. The national infant mortality rate is 5.8.
SUPREME COURT-CUSTODY DISPUTE
Supreme Court rules for Italian dad in custody case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is resolving an international child custody dispute between a girl's American mother and Italian father in favor of the girl's dad. The girl's mom fled with her daughter from Italy to Ohio when the girl was two months old. Michelle Monasky said her husband had become abusive, so she left with her daughter and moved in with her parents in the United States. The Supreme Court agreed unanimously Tuesday that lower courts were correct in ordering that the now 5-year-old girl be returned to Italy. The girl has been living in Italy following lower court rulings.
STATE LOANS-NONCOMPLIANCE
Attorney General says half of state loans not in compliance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says only half of the entities receiving state economic development loans substantially complied with the terms of the loan. Yost said Monday that the noncompliant groups received almost $14 million in loans closed out in 2018. Yost also says the state Development Services Agency modified grant requirements after the fact to allow grantees to be compliant. Yost likened this to moving the goal posts in a football game. A message was left with the Development Services Agency seeking comment. Yost is recommending that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and lawmakers review the loan program.