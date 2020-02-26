Medical Examiner identifies burnt, dismembered woman found in field on Cleveland’s East side

Her body was found in Collinwood. (Source: ODRC)
By Julia Tullos | February 26, 2020 at 10:43 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 10:43 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the burnt and dismembered body of a woman found near Larchmont and Clermont Roads on Feb. 19.

According to the medical examiner, the victim is Benette Smith, 54. of Painesville.

Her body was found in the Collinwood field around 4 a.m. after a brush fire broke out in the area.

“Cleveland Fire received a call for small fire,” said Lt. Ollie Pillow. "The fire department immediately noted there was a body on fire.”

Cleveland police said they are still investigating Smith’s murder and there have been no arrests.

