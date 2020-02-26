Mentor police arrest 2 men accused of trafficking methamphetamine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police took two men into custody and charged them both with trafficking methamphetamine after a traffic stop in Mentor.
Officers stopped 38-year-old John Perry, of Cleveland, and 36-year-old Jacob Welch, of Broadview Heights, in a Mentor hotel parking lot for a traffic violation in the early morning hours on Feb. 25.
According to Mentor police, investigators found Perry and Welch to be in possession of meth, prescription drugs, and drug paraphernalia.
Perry and Welch face a variety of charges, including trafficking and possessing drugs, possessing criminal tools, and obstructing official business.
Both were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
