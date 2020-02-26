ODOT reminding motorists State Route 8 traffic changes begins Sunday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - ODOT is reminding motorists that State Route 8 traffic changes will begin Sunday night at 6 p.m. for the cities in Stow, Cuyahoga Falls, Hudson, and Boston Heights.
ODOT announced Tuesday there will be delayed for ramp closures that were scheduled to take place Wednesday on State Route 8. Now, according to Stow Police, the ramp closures will begin March 2 in Stow.
Stow Police said Wednesday morning the ramp closures will now begin on March 2 due to weather for Route 8 North.
The following ramps will be closed beginning March 2 on State Route 8 North according to ODOT:
- The ramp from Graham Road to State Route 8 northbound will be closed through late June for bridge reconstruction. The detour will be Graham Road to Wyoga Lake Road to Seasons Road to State Route 8.
- The ramp State Route 8 northbound to State Route 303 will be closed through late April for ramp reconstruction. The detour will be State Route 8 northbound to Boston Mills Road to Chittenden Road to State Route 303.
- The ramp from Steels Corners Road to State Route 8 northbound will be closed through late April. The detour will be Steels Corner Road to Hudson Drive to Seasons Road to State Route 8.
- The State Route 8 northbound to Steels Corners Road will be closed through late April for ramp reconstruction. The detour will be State Route 8 northbound to Seasons Road to Hudson Drive to Steels Corners Road.
