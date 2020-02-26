Ohio City Galley closing kitchen incubator space permanently after less than 2 years of operations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland West side food destination is set to cease operations permanently.
The Ohio City Galley announced intentions to close for good at the end of operating hours on Friday, Feb. 28 after opening less than two years ago in October 2018.
The food hall and bar on West 25th Street served as a launching space for several smaller restaurant spaces, including Sauce the City and Pie Squared.
“We’re just trying to find homes for our employees. We were doing the math and it started to say “This place has to be losing so much money. I wouldn’t be surprised if they closed it down.” As far as notice from their management, there was not even a hint until yesterday,” said Vince Thomascik of Pie Squared.
Various factors led to the decision to close Ohio City Galley, according to a statement on Facebook.
Ohio City Galley’s announcement comes only a week after news the a fourth kitchen, The Burger Shop, was moving to the space.
