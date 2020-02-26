Ohio now has 212 people under ‘public health supervision’ for coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The bi-weekly update on coronavirus in the state, by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), now has a new category called, "Number of individuals under public health supervision,” of which there are now 212.
Past reports only had three categories; confirmed, persons under investigation (PUI) and negative.
To date, Ohio still has zero confirmed cases.
The category of PUI, are people who have either traveled back to Ohio from mainland China, or have had direct contact with someone who has traveled, and is now showing upper respiratory symptoms.
The state currently has one person in the PUI category.
The previous six PUI cases, are now in the negative category after test results have come back from the CDC.
Two of those cases were Miami University international students who were put in isolation in Oxford, Ohio and later tested negative.
The ODH has two explanations of the new category, number of individuals under public health supervision;
- “Indicates the cumulative number of travelers referred to the Ohio Department of Health for monitoring. Includes travelers who have completed the self-monitoring period. These individuals are not exhibiting symptoms of illness.”
- “Sources include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Division of Global Migration and Quarantine and travelers who have voluntarily contacted local health departments upon arrival in Ohio.”
According to the latest information posted on the ODH website tracking the outbreak, “The disease is not spreading in the community in the U.S. at this time, and the CDC currently considers risk to the general public to be low.”
