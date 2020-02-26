Ohio secretary of state sounds off again on Kent State for inviting Jane Fonda to speak at 50th anniversary of May 4 tragedy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is continuing to criticize Kent State University for their decision to invite Jane Fonda to speak on campus.
LaRose, who previously called on the college to rescind an invitation to the actress and activist, took to Facebook writing, in part, “having the right to do something doesn’t make it the right thing to do.”
Fonda is reportedly being paid $83,000 to deliver a speech at Kent State’s 50th commemoration of the May 4, 1970 anti-war protest on campus that resulted in the death of four people.
Cleveland police arrested the now-82-year-old decades ago for protesting the Vietnam War.
Fonda continues to protest regularly and has been arrested multiple times recently voicing dismay in Washington, D.C.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.