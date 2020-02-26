Ohio secretary of state sounds off again on Kent State for inviting Jane Fonda to speak at 50th anniversary of May 4 tragedy

Two-time Oscar winner Jane Fonda, 82, leads her Fire Drill Fridays rally, calling for action to address climate change at Los Angeles City Hall Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. A half-century after throwing her attention-getting celebrity status into Vietnam War protests, Fonda is now doing the same in a U.S. climate movement where the average age is 18. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (Source: Damian Dovarganes)
By Chris Anderson | February 26, 2020 at 4:52 PM EST - Updated February 26 at 4:52 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is continuing to criticize Kent State University for their decision to invite Jane Fonda to speak on campus.

LaRose, who previously called on the college to rescind an invitation to the actress and activist, took to Facebook writing, in part, “having the right to do something doesn’t make it the right thing to do.”

Of course Kent State University has the right to invite Jane Fonda. Of course she has the right to speak. But having the right to do something doesn’t make it the right thing to do.

Fonda is reportedly being paid $83,000 to deliver a speech at Kent State’s 50th commemoration of the May 4, 1970 anti-war protest on campus that resulted in the death of four people.

Cleveland police arrested the now-82-year-old decades ago for protesting the Vietnam War.

Fonda continues to protest regularly and has been arrested multiple times recently voicing dismay in Washington, D.C.

