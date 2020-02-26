1 patient currently under investigation for coronavirus in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - State health officials say one patient is under investigation currently for a possible coronavirus infection in Ohio.
The Ohio Department of Health announced the new investigation on Tuesday, but did not provide any additional information about where the patient is located.
So far, six people throughout Ohio were investigated with test results eventually coming back negative for the infection.
As of Feb. 26, 14 cases of coronavirus were identified in the U.S. by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In total, 445 people were tested nationwide.
The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health will be released on Thursday at 2 p.m.
