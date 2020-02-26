Police identify 2 homeless suspects linked to armed robbery at Summit County gas station

STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are hoping the public can help identify a man and a woman linked to an armed robbery at a Stow-area gas station.
Investigators say Shaun Patrick Phipps and Ashleigh Michelle Mayfield robbed a Speedway Gas Station employee at gunpoint on Graham Road on the morning of Feb. 23.
Phipps and Mayfield were able to escape from the gas station with cigarettes and cash. Police say they took a set of keys that belong to an employee and drove off in a silver 2016 Honda CRV with Ohio license “GST6352.”
Arrest warrants for aggravated robbery and grand theft of a motor vehicle have been issued for both suspects.
Stow police believe the both suspects are homeless, but are known to frequent the Akron and Canton areas.
Anyone with information about the location of Phipps, Mayfield, or the stolen car should call Stow police immediately.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.