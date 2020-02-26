QB or not QB? Browns looking for backups

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield and his teammates aren’t due in Berea for another 40 days, but that won’t stop him from dominating the news cycle.
Today, a national report surfaced that the Browns want their quarterback to tone up. This, after he bulked up a bit a year ago and, they believe, lost some of his quickness.
You can bet that didn’t leak out before they told Baker themselves. This new regime has been open about what needs to be done, including new coordinator Alex Van Pelt talking about helping Mayfield with his footwork.
It’s not just about the quarterback.
He just has our full attention.
“So, with each of our players, and you mention Alex and talking about Baker, we’ve had conversations about their players because when they come back in the building on April 6, we’re gonna give them tangible things that we want them to work on,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. “So they will get something that, ‘here’s what you need to work on, here’s what you need to improve, and here’s how you’re gonna do it’, so that’s no different really than across our roster.”
A roster that’s going to look different next season, and that includes Baker’s backup. The Browns are expected to take a serious look at Chase Daniel, the 33-year old quarterback who’s only made five starts in ten seasons, as well as Case Keenum, who makes a lot more sense after playing for Stefanski in Minnesota and throwing for mroe than 3,500 yards with 22 TD’s and only 7 interceptions.
Either way, Berry and Stefanski are about to start putting their stamp on it.
“Any strategic maneuver that allows us to reach our goals, acquire good players and the right people for our organization, we’re not gonna be bound to staying static,” general manager Andrew Berry said. “We’re gonna do anything that possibly allows us to improve the roster.”
