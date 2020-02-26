Routine traffic stop ends with drug bust in Mentor

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A routine traffic stop ended with a drug bust after Mentor Police found two men in possession of methamphetamine and prescription drugs early Monday morning.
The pair was pulled over in the parking lot of a local hotel, then police closed in on them.
The suspects--John Perry, 38, of Cleveland, and Jacob Welch, 36, of Broadview Heights--were hit with several charges, including felony drug trafficking and possessing criminal tools.
Both men will appear in Mentor Municipal court on Feb. 25, according to police.
