Sentencing for former St. Edward High School teacher guilty of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former St. Edward High School teacher convicted of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, will be sentenced Wednesday.
Patrick DeChant, 32, was arrested by agents with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in October of 2019 and he pleaded guilty in January.
Officials said the incident did not involve a St. Edward High School student.
DeChant, who graduated from St. Edward High School in 2005, had been teaching there since 2015.
He has since been fired from the high school.
