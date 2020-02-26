Smucker: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) _ J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $187.4 million.
The Orrville, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.35 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.22 per share.
The food maker posted revenue of $1.97 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.
Smucker expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.10 to $8.30 per share.
Smucker shares have climbed 3.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined 3%. The stock has risen almost 7% in the last 12 months.
