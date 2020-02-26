Cleveland snow total is half as much as it usually is every winter

Toboggan Chute at Chalet on January 17, 2016 at Mill Stream Run Reservation. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks) (Source: KYLE LANZER)
By Samantha Roberts | February 26, 2020 at 4:08 PM EST - Updated February 26 at 4:36 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland area this season has received about half as much snow as it usually gets -- only 21.6 inches (before this latest snow event).

Usually about 46 inches of the white stuff falls in Cleveland by this part of the winter season.

December and January were warmer-than-average.

February has also been running warmer-than-average.

The normal temperature for this point in the month of February is around 30°.

The average temperature for February 2020 is sitting at 34°.

With warmer-than-normal weather, Cleveland is also running way behind with snowfall totals for meteorological winter (Dec. 1 - March 1).

Isn’t that wild?

We will add to that seasonal total tonight and tomorrow with snow in the forecast.

