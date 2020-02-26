Cleveland snow total is half as much as it usually is every winter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland area this season has received about half as much snow as it usually gets -- only 21.6 inches (before this latest snow event).
Usually about 46 inches of the white stuff falls in Cleveland by this part of the winter season.
December and January were warmer-than-average.
February has also been running warmer-than-average.
The normal temperature for this point in the month of February is around 30°.
The average temperature for February 2020 is sitting at 34°.
With warmer-than-normal weather, Cleveland is also running way behind with snowfall totals for meteorological winter (Dec. 1 - March 1).
Isn’t that wild?
We will add to that seasonal total tonight and tomorrow with snow in the forecast.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.