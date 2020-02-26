Solon father detained in Thailand over one alleged bullet found in luggage

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Solon man has been stuck in Bankok for more than two months after Thai officials accused him of having a single bullet in his luggage at the airport.
Mike Jones, 37, was detained after he wrapped up a birthday trip.
He and his family deny the allegations, adding that there’s no proof or evidence of the bullet being found.
“Right now he’s in survival mode,” his mother Tanya Durden-Jones told 19 News at her University Heights home. “That’s all he’s thinking, how to survive.”
She said Jones is technically a free man, living in an apartment in Bankok until he gets his passport back.
Despite his so-called freedom, Jones said her son is being treated unfairly, even being hauled off to a Thai prison in what authorities later brushed off as a simple mistake.
The family has hired a lawyer to help with legal matters and they’ve spent more than $20,000 on general expenses since the ordeal began on December 12th.
The offices of Ohio Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown, along with the office of Rep. Marcia Fudge, tell 19 News they’re aware of the situation.
We reached out the State Department for comment, but have not yet heard back.
Jones, who was traveling alone, has a 16-year-old son.
The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover growing expenses.
