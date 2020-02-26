Suspended Cleveland police officer pleads not guilty to felonies including abduction, intimidation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police officer William Tell pleaded not guilty to the latest charges against him.
According to the criminal indictment, Tell intimidated a victim in July 2019 and threatened to conduct unlawful traffic stops “any chance” he could get.
In one case, Tell actually took the victim into custody illegally and restrained him in his vehicle while threatening physical harm.
Judge Nancy Russo set bond at $10,000.
Tell is suspended from the Cleveland Division of Police pending the outcome of the case.
The 49-year-old officer, a 20-year veteran hired in August of 1999, has been in trouble before.
In 2015, he was arrested for domestic violence, accused of using a police database to look up personal information about his girlfriend's landlord.
That case was dismissed, but police disciplined him at least three time between 2015 and 2019 in other cases.
He received a two-day suspension without pay for one of the incidents.
Tell’s pretrial set for March 4 in Cuyahoga County Judge John O’Donnell’s courtroom.
