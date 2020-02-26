Trooper chase through Strongsville, Medina ends with rollover crash, 2 arrests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers chased a suspect from the Ohio Turnpike onto route 71, and through Strongsville and Brunswick, before they were able to ram the rear of the suspect’s SUV and cause a spin-out.
A state trooper initially approached the suspects as they sat in an eastbound rest area on the Ohio Turnpike, where he asked the driver to move because he was not parked in an actual space.
It was at that point the trooper smelled marijuana, and when the trooper questioned the driver, he fled.
The chase wound its way over the turnpike, through local highways and then into Strongsville, Brunswick and parts of Medina.
Larel Littleton of Edinburgh, Ind., and Kijuan Clemons of Riverdale, Ill., were hit with several felony charges including counterfeiting, identity theft, fleeing and eluding, and tampering with evidence.
Troopers say one of the men threw a backpack out of the car window as they led police on the chase and police found multiple identification cards and a large number of credit cards.
Sgt. Ray Santiago, a spokesman for the Cleveland post, told 19 News that the chase will be reviewed to be sure that all policies were followed.
