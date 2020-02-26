Wendy's: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 26, 2020 at 7:18 AM EST - Updated February 26 at 7:28 AM

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) _ Wendy's Co. (WEN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $26.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The hamburger chain posted revenue of $427.2 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $423.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $136.9 million, or 58 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.71 billion.

Wendy's expects full-year earnings in the range of 60 cents to 62 cents per share.

Wendy's shares have risen slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 35% in the last 12 months.

