Woodstock stage to be donated to Rock Hall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A piece of rock music history will become part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The “Woodstock at 50” exhibit is currently on display at the Rock Hall.
However, it will be closing soon, so that part of the original stage from the iconic 1969 concert will be gifted to the museum, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame said in a press release.
The press release said Woodstock attendee and owner of the iconic festival’s original stage, Steve Gold for the special artifact presentation and donation.
“People have an intense emotional attachment to the festival, whether they were there or not. The original stage is the only artifact that exists for people to touch and reflect upon,” said Gold in a press release. “Its importance is beyond measure — it’s like the Holy Grail of rock music.”
It will happen at a special ceremony at the Rock Hall on March 3 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. This event is free with general admission.
