89-year-old Akron women targeted by scammers take her for “large financial loss”

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 89-year-old woman was the victim of scammers who convinced her to enter into a contract to provide health care.
Akron detectives have signed warrants for Felicia K. Ricks, 32, and Christopher D. Carson II, 31, for theft by deception, misuse of credit card, and identity fraud.
Akron police would like to find Ricks and Carson and are asking the public for help.
The two should not be approached and the Akron Police Department is encouraging anyone who knows their whereabouts to contact the police immediately.
The scammers had promised to provide the senior with health care through DIP Home Care (Dearly Important People, INC.)
They then started misusing the victim’s credit and bank cards by making large withdraws, purchasing a vehicle, paying their own bills, and overcharging the victim for non-existent health care services.
As a result, the victim sustained a large financial loss.
Anyone with information on Ricks or Carson is encouraged to call Akron Police Department Detective R. Bassett at 330-375-2600; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.
Any Facebook tips that contain personal information, including names, email addresses, telephone numbers, or mailing addresses should NOT be posted as a comment on Facebook; please send via inbox. If you see the suspects, do not approach; call 911.
