37-year-old man gunned down blocks from Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland has died; 2nd victim’s condition unknown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched a homicide investigation after a man was shot to death at a gas station on the city’s near East side Tuesday.
According to investigators, officers were called to the shooting on Community College Avenue near East 39th Street just after 2 p.m.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Dorian Johnson, 37, died from his injuries at MetroHealth Medical Center.
A second victim, Zahran Al-Qadan, 55, was grazed in the chest and is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center. His condition has not been released.
Cleveland police said the suspect pointed a gun at the gas station employees, after they would not let him inside.
As the suspect was walking away, a third man grabbed a gun and followed him.
Officers said that is when the suspect turned and fired multiple shots, striking both victims. The third man was not injured.
The suspect remains on the loose.
