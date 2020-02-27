Akron man in critical condition after being stabbed by his girlfriend, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old man is fighting for his live after being stabbed by his live-in girlfriend, police say.
According to Akron police, Malika Belfield, 36, attacked her boyfriend after an argument late Wednesday.
Officers got the 911 call just after 11 p.m. yesterday.
The victim, who was stabbed in the chest, is being treated at Akron City Hospital.
Police are not releasing his name.
Officers said Belfield confessed to the stabbing and is charged with domestic violence and felonious assault.
She is now locked up in the Summit County Jail.
