Another day, another blow to Indians’ arms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Indians pitching staff took another hit on Thursday as reliever Emmanuel Clase was shut down for 8-12 weeks after straining a muscle in his upper back.
If the injury sounds familiar, it’s the same one that starting pitcher Mike Clevinger dealt with a year ago. He returned in just over 10 weeks, but the Indians aren’t putting that type of pressure on Clase.
The 21-year old righty, who came over from the Rangers along with OF Delino Deshields in the Corey Kluber trade, hits 100 mph on the radar gun and was slotted to be a key piece of the bullpen this season.
Now, that’s on hold.
As for Clevinger, he continues to rehab from knee surgery that will likely delay the start to his season.
