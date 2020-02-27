Avon woman faces mounting fines over basement yoga studio

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman battling multiple sclerosis says practicing and teaching yoga has given her peace of mind. Now, she claims the homeowners association is giving her nothing but a headache.
Kasey Kellem moved to Avon’s Red Tail subdivision about a year ago. She claims the HOA has repeatedly accused her of running a business in her home and keeps charging her fines.
Kellem says the most people she’s taught at a time in her basement is six, for one hour, once a week at night.
“I have to walk on eggshells the rest of my life here. Anytime I have somebody over, they’re going to say I’m running a business,” said Kellem. She says she had a small yoga studio in her Westlake home and was hoping to keep that business alive in her Avon home, but it didn’t last very long.
“Because of Article 5.16 which states you can't run a business, but then there's a whole thing that says basically unless it's only part of your home and not all day and doesn't disrupt the peace of the neighborhood,” said Kellem.
She says a neighbor complained cars were there all day long, even though Kellem works at a school during the day. Kellem was fined $400 and told to stop running the business, and she claims she stopped.
Then, this past summer she hosted a children’s birthday party for a friend.
“Two vans pulled up with eleven kids. They came over for an hour,” said Kellem. She says it was the same neighbor who contacted Red Tail’s HOA.
19 News called them to see what they had to say. They referred us to their attorney. We have not yet gotten a call back.
“Nobody came and spoke to me. They simply fined me and have subsequently fined me month after month to the tune of $3,311 now,” said Kellem.
Kellem is hopeful that the HOA will look at the facts once again and conclude the fines aren’t necessary.
