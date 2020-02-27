Cleveland Clinic doctor dies from flu complications

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Clinic doctor has died from flu complications.
Dr. David Taylor, 60, passed away on Feb. 5.
Taylor, of Shaker Heights, was a cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic for 19 years.
He was also a professor at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University and a former Director of the Heart Failure and Transplantation Fellowship.
Statement from the Cleveland Clinic:
“Dr. Taylor was internationally recognized in the field of heart transplantation and served as Past President of the International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation. He was an outstanding leader and gifted teacher, highly respected by his colleagues and committed to his patients. He saved the lives of countless patients and will leave a lasting impact on them, as well as the many colleagues, trainees and friends he has touched over the years.”
According to his obituary, Taylor leaves behind a wife and three children.
