Cleveland Indians Home Opener still not sold out after 4 days of tickets sales

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Tickets to the Cleveland Indians Home Opener on March 26 went one sale to the general public on Monday and it still is not sold out, which is rare.
The Indians have sold out every Home Opener since the new stadium opened in 1994, and staff with the team expect it will eventually sellout again this year.
Last year, tickets sold out in under an hour to the Indians first home game, according to a representative of the team.
The date of this year’s game might be playing a role in slow tickets sales, the rep added.
March 26 is the earliest Home Opener Cleveland has ever had, and could come with questionable weather.
The game is set to begin at 1:10 p.m. This should be helpful as the big game usually starts later. While the beginning of the game may be a bit chilly, it’ll stay more mild - on average - during the bulk of the innings, according to Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas.
Typically, the high temperature in Cleveland is around 50° for March 26.
The low is around freezing. Cleveland averages about 1/3″ of snow, so odds are we won’t see much snow, but we know that can’t be ruled out. Let’s take a look at the last few March 26′s in Cleveland:
- 2019 - High temperature of 39° and dry.
- 2018 - High temperature of 57° and dry.
- 2017 - High temperature of 68° with .23″ of rain.
- 2016 - High temperature of 44° and dry.
- 2015 - High temperature of 45° with .55″ of rain and a trace of snow.
The cost of tickets remaining range from $57 for upper box outfield seats, to $225 for infield club level seats.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.