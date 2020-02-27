Cleveland policeman arrested for reckless driving and placed on restricted duty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland policeman, who has been repeatedly cited for speeding, was arrested this past Saturday on the city’s West Side and charged with reckless operation and driving under suspension.
CPD Officer Rorell Dickerson, 24, was stopped on Vandalia Avenue and West 58th Street, and was placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of his case, according to police.
Court records show Dickerson has a history of traffic violations in Cleveland:
- 2014 – Speeding (49 in 35) - guilty
- 2015 – Unsafe vehicle & seatbelt – guilty
- 2016 – Speeding (42 in 25) - guilty (failed to appear in court and a warrant was issued for his arrest)
- Non-compliance license suspension
- 2017 – Speeding (39 in 25), unsafe vehicle – guilty
- 2019 – Reckless operation – guilty
Dickerson will be arraigned on March 6 at 8:30 a.m. in Cleveland Municipal Court.
