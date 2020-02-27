Dayton doctor indicted on 145 child porn charges

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A Dayton-area doctor was indicted on 145 felony charges for possession of child pornography, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said.
“This egregious abuse of the patients’ trust, not to mention the publics’ trust, from a doctor is gut-wrenchingly horrible,” Yost said in a news release. “Young children are innocent, sweet and trusting – vulnerably fragile and in need of special protection.”
Dr. Gregory Ramey, 70, worked at Dayton Children’s Hospital.
They were made aware of the investigation and immediately placed him on administrative leave.
Ramey was then terminated.
Dayton Children’s Hospital has fully cooperated with the investigation, Yost said.
The indictment, filed in the Greene County Court of Common Pleas, includes 145 felony charges:
- Illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material: counts 1-90
- Pandering obscenity involving a minor: counts 91-117
- Attempted pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor: counts 118-142
- Tampering with evidence: counts 143-145
The investigation was conducted by the Beavercreek Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.