Euclid police officers rescue several wheelchair-bound residents from apartment fire

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Euclid police officers are being called heroes for rescuing several wheelchair bound residents from an apartment fire.
Officers Malone, Kotlar and Leyde were the first to arrive at the fire in the 25000 block of Euclid Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
People were outside the building screaming the wheelchair bound residents were trapped on the second floor.
The three officers raced inside, crawled under the smoke, found the residents and helped them to safety.
One disabled woman had to be carried out by the officers.
Euclid firefighters rescued a four-year-old child from the apartment building.
Officials said the fire began in the kitchen.
