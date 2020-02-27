10-foot waves forecast for Lake Erie as high winds, winter weather moves through

10-foot waves forecast for Lake Erie as high winds, winter weather moves through
Geneva-on-the-Lake shoreline shrinking from fury of Lake Erie (Source: Village of Geneva-on-the-Lake)
By Chris Anderson | February 27, 2020 at 10:10 AM EST - Updated February 27 at 10:12 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dangerous swells are expected in Lake Erie on Thursday and Friday, according to National Weather Service Cleveland.

A gale warning for high winds is in effect through Friday morning due to the forecast for 6- to 10-foot waves on Lake Erie.

As of 9:31 a.m. on Thursday, wind gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour were recorded in downtown Cleveland.

Lake effect snow will continue to accumulate throughout portions of Northeast Ohio through Saturday. Click here for the complete 19 First Alert forecast.

