10-foot waves forecast for Lake Erie as high winds, winter weather moves through

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dangerous swells are expected in Lake Erie on Thursday and Friday, according to National Weather Service Cleveland.
A gale warning for high winds is in effect through Friday morning due to the forecast for 6- to 10-foot waves on Lake Erie.
As of 9:31 a.m. on Thursday, wind gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour were recorded in downtown Cleveland.
Lake effect snow will continue to accumulate throughout portions of Northeast Ohio through Saturday. Click here for the complete 19 First Alert forecast.
