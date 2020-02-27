1 home destroyed, 2 others damaged in Ashtabula fire (Video)

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - One family is being helped by the Red Cross and one firefighter was injured after a vacant home caught fire Thursday morning and spread to the two neighboring homes.
Firefighters were called to the home at 1430 W. 9th Street just after 5 a.m.
When they arrived, the fire chief said the vacant home was fully involved in flames and the fire was spreading to the homes on the left and right sides.
According to the chief, the siding and the roof of the house on the left was on fire.
One firefighter was transported to the hospital after cutting his hand.
The chief said he received stitches and was released.
The cause of fire remains under investigation and the chief said it is too early to tell if it is suspicious.
