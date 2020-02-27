Installed Building Products: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $19.2 million.
The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 92 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.
The residential insulation installer posted revenue of $401.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $389.7 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $68.2 million, or $2.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.51 billion.
Installed Building Products shares have risen 1.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 53% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IBP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IBP