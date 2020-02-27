Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A man who admitted using a minivan to intentionally run down and kill a man and injure another last year has been sentenced to life in prison. Daniel Shmigal was sentenced Tuesday. He will have to serve 15 years before becoming eligible for parole. The 28-year-old Akron man had pleaded guilty last week to murder and aggravated vehicular assault charges stemming from the March 17 incident in Akron. Authorities say the two victims were walking on the sidewalk when they were intentionally struck by Shmigal. One man died from his injuries about a month after the incident, while the other suffered serious injuries but has since recovered.