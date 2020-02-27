Man who killed mother with hammer on Cleveland’s West Side sentenced to life in prison

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Anthony Coughlin pleaded guilty to beating his 71-year-old mother to death with a hammer last summer, and was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday.
He bludgeoned Joyce Coughlin in her West 93rd Street home this past August, then hid her body in a bedroom closet before stealing her vehicle and driving away, according to court records.
Coughlin, 48, committed the brutal crime nine months after being released from prison for slitting his girlfriend’s throat.
Cleveland Police found the elderly woman two days after the killing, and investigators connected Coughlin with the crime after they pulled his DNA off the murder weapon.
Witnesses identified him moving a TV out of the residence after the murder, and bank records and surveillance footage showed Coughlin withdrew money using his mother’s credit cards.
Police arrested him near W. 88th Street and Detroit Avenue on Aug. 18.
He pleaded guilty to murder, domestic violence, grand theft, gross abuse of a corpse, and vandalism.
He was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 17 years.
“The streets of Cleveland’s West Side will be much safer with him behind bars for the rest of his life. May his mother rest in peace,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor O’Malley said in a prepared statement.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.