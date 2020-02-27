Medina pastor threatened over support of LGBTQ rights

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - The senior pastor at the United Church of Christ in Medina says he was threatened over his support of LGBTQ rights.
Rev. Luke Lindon spoke from the pulpit to share the disturbing details left in a voicemail at the church on Feb. 9.
“I could be brought down and my teachings could be easily be brought down, and this church could be burned down,” he said, recalling the message from an unknown caller.
Lindon was recently quoted in the Akron Beacon Journal as someone who supports an anti-discrimination measure that has been at the center of debate in Medina.
His support, he said, was as a private citizen and not the official stance of the church.
He said the caller read the article.
"I received a threat to my person and a threat of arson to our building,” he said, noting that it was the second threat made against him.
“(The caller) identifies himself as a Pentecostal Christian and then proceeds to unleash a hateful diatribe,” Lindon said during his Feb. 16 sermon. “[He said] that I’m a ‘white-trash gay-lover,’ but he didn’t say ‘gay.’”
Lindon said much of the message is “not fit to utter from the pulpit.”
Church staff called police and immediately locked down the church and adjoining preschool.
Extra security was provided for the church and at Lindon’s home.
The Medina Police Department told 19 News that the investigating is pending.
