New Cleveland Clinic hospital in Mentor expected to open in 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic announced that the new hospital facility planned for the Mentor area is expected to open next year.
Renderings of the planned hospital were released during Wednesday’s State of the Clinic presentation from CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic.
The Mentor Hospital will feature a flexible modular design that will help accommodate with patient needs, according to the report.
The opening for the hospital is planned for 2021, but a specific date is not set.
