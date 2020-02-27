No. 4 Dayton looks to extend streak vs Davidson

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The powerful Obi Toppin has averaged 19.7 points and 7.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Flyers. Jalen Crutcher is also a big facilitator, accounting for 14.4 points and 4.7 assists per game. The Wildcats are led by Jon Axel Gudmundsson, who is averaging 14 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists.GIFTED GUDMUNDSSON: Gudmundsson has connected on 33.1 percent of the 154 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over the last three games. He's also converted 76.7 percent of his free throws this season.