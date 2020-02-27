Northeast Ohio Weather: Strong winds and cold today with lake effect snow for some

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An intense storm continues to strengthen over New York State this morning. This is generating strong winds out of the west for our area. Winds will gust over 40 mph at times. The winds could gust over 45 mph along the lakeshore east of Cleveland. Arctic air has settled into northeast Ohio. Today is day one of three of cold. We will be tracking waves of lake effect snow. The steering wind is northwest this morning then shifting west by afternoon. Lake snow bands will impact the Greater Cleveland area this morning then the focus will be east of Cleveland this afternoon. A Trace to 2 inches of new snow is my forecast by 7:00 p.m. Temperatures remain in the 20s today. Wind chills around 10 degrees. With the much colder air in place, ice on untreated surfaces will be something to be cautious of.