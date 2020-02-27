Ohio Senate urges US Congress to make daylight saving time permanent

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Senate approved a resolution on Wednesday calling on members of the U.S. Congress to make daylight saving time permanent.
Republican State Sens. Kristina Roegner and Bob Peterson introduced Senate Concurrent Resolution 8 urging Congress to pass the “Sunshine Protection Act of 2019.”
The federal legislation would permanently extend daylight saving time across the country, effectively shifting the evening during the winter months.
Roegner cited research showing that biannual time changes are linked to deadly car crashes, workplace injuries, and health issues.
“It is time to end this nonsense of government-induced biannual jet lag,” Roegner said.
President Donald Trump tweeted support of making daylight saving time permanent in 2019.
The resolution now advances to the Ohio House for consideration.
