5 out of 5 inmates who escaped from a Stark County corrections center back in custody

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The fifth inmate who escaped from a secure facility in Canton is back in custody.
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Vincent Blanc Thursday in the 4400 block of Sherman Church Street NW in Canton.
Blanc, 24, was arrested without incident in the home he was hiding in, according to the U.S. Marshals.
Jason Drake was arrested in Guernsey County late last week.
The five men broke out of the Stark County Regional Community Corrections Center sometime between 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10 and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Canton police said they broke out a first floor window of the Lesh Road NE facility.
The other prisoners were identified as Jaden Miller, Joshua Bingham and Michael Fisher.
Miller was re-arrested on Feb. 12 in Carroll County.
Bingham was taken back into custody on Feb. 14.
Fisher was captured in Canton on Feb. 20 in the 1300 block of Stark Street SW.
“The city of Canton and the surrounding area is now safer with all five of these inmates back behind bars, all law enforcement involved worked hard and worked quickly to get these suspects back behind bars,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.
