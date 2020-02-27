Plan to combat coronavirus in Ohio detailed by Gov. DeWine, state health officials

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine is in Northeast Ohio on Thursday to discuss the state’s plan to limit a potential spread of coronavirus.
DeWine will be joined by officials from Ohio and Cuyahoga County at MetroHealth Hospital in Cleveland at 2:30 p.m. to give an update.
As of Thursday afternoon, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio, but more than 200 residents are under “public health supervision” for the virus.
More than 2,800 people across the globe have died from coronavirus with more than 82,000 confirmed cases, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The state’s efforts to educate the public on coronavirus will also be discussed.
