Skechers shoes to feature outsoles made with rubber from Goodyear Tire Company
Shoes designed through Skechers and Goodyear collaboration (Source: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company)
By Chris Anderson | February 27, 2020 at 11:19 AM EST - Updated February 27 at 11:19 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Skechers and Goodyear are collaborating to design a grippier and more durable shoes using technology from the tire and rubber company.

Certain designs in Skechers’ men, women, and kids shoes will feature Goodyear’s rubber technology on the outsoles.

The shoes will be designed for increased durability, stability, and grip on a variety of surfaces and in different weather conditions.

“Goodyear has always worked to create innovative products that provide consumers with high-performance tires, and now we’re using that same ingenuity to enable consumers to wear high-performance shoes,” said Christian Jurado, Goodyear’s global director of licensed products.

Styles featuring the collaborative technology include sneakers for running, walking, trails, and work conditions.

