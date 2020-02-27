Sunny Side Up: CRIME CON- is this a new way to solve cold cases or is it just exploiting people’s deaths?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some law enforcement agencies think this could help get fresh eyes on a cold case and victim’s families want new hope.
Today on Sunnyside Up: CRIME CON- is this a new way to solve cold cases or is it just exploiting people’s deaths?
Join the conversation on Sunnyside Up.
Some critics say these true crime conventions glorify murder and are making money to sell an “experience”
Watch the show on TV or ONLINE starting at 9:30 a.m. with Damon Maloney and Neeha Curtis.
Join us for the conversation on Sunny Side Up, with Neeha Curtis and Damon Maloney, beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.