US economy grew at 2.1% rate in Q4 but virus threat looms

White House says coronavirus risk is low
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER | February 27, 2020 at 8:53 AM EST - Updated February 27 at 9:14 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 2.1% in the final quarter of last year, but damage from the spreading coronavirus is likely depressing growth in the current quarter and for 2020 as a whole.

The overall pace of growth in the October-December quarter was unchanged from its initial estimate a month ago.

Economists have been downgrading their forecasts for the first quarter of this year as fears of the virus’ impact have escalated.

